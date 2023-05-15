Derry GAA seeking clarification on email detailing domestic abuse allegations against Rory Gallagher
Lisa Smyth
Derry GAA has said it is seeking clarification on an email Nicola Gallagher said her father had sent to its management detailing domestic abuse allegations against her husband.
Derry GAA seeking clarification on email detailing domestic abuse allegations against Rory Gallagher
