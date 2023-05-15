Derry GAA says it has 'no record' of email making claims of domestic abuse against Rory Gallagher

Derry GAA says it has "no record” of any email correspondence regarding domestic abuse claims against senior football manager Rory Gallagher.

Mr Gallagher last week stepped back from the role after his estranged wife, Nicola Gallagher, detailed serious allegations of domestic abuse against him over a 24-year period, via a social media post.

Ms Gallagher has claimed that both the Fermanagh and Derry GAA county boards knew of the abuse she referred to.

"The GAA knew about all of this, 100pc, and the county boards of Fermanagh and Derry knew - because we told them.

"There were senior members of the GAA who knew what was going on, there are incidents that took place at GAA events. It was a well known fact,” she claimed.

Ms Gallagher’s father reportedly emailed Derry management last year with the claims.

The Sunday Independent said it had seen the email sent by Gerry Rooney on May 25, 2022.

The family said they did not receive a response to the email.

The Sunday Independent also noted that Derry GAA would not comment when asked why it did not act once the complaint was received.

It referred to its previous statement, in which it said it “condemns all forms of domestic violence”, and to Mr Gallagher’s earlier statement.

Today Derry GAA told the Belfast Telegraph: “It was reported in the weekend media that Derry GAA did not respond to an email relating to these allegations which was reportedly sent on May 25th 2022.

"We have rigorously checked our email system and we have no record of receiving any such email then or at any time subsequent to that. We have not been able to verify the address the email was sent to, but we believe it may have been sent to a defunct administrator address.

“Derry GAA was unaware of these allegations until they emerged last week. We condemn all forms of domestic violence and we encourage anyone who has experienced domestic violence to report it to the relevant authorities immediately.”

Fermanagh GAA also said today that its county board “never received any official complaints” regarding its former manager and player.

In a statement it said: “In relation to the recent media coverage Fermanagh GAA wish to state the following. While we will not make any comment on specific allegation or allegations, we can state that Fermanagh GAA has never received any official complaints.

“Fermanagh GAA does not condone any form of domestic abuse.”

Mr Gallagher was appointed senior manager of the Fermanagh county team in 2017. He left in 2019 and was soon given the head coaching role at Derry.

During his playing career, he was a member of both the Fermanagh and Cavan inter-county teams.

Last Thursday, he said that the allegations against him had been "investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities".

"Those closest to our family are well aware of the reasons for the breakdown of our marriage and the continued issues we have faced since that time,” he added.

The 44-year-old was due to lead Derry into the Ulster Senior Championship Final on Sunday against Armagh. On Friday, he announced that he was stepping back from the role.

"This decision is borne out of a desire to protect my children from the ongoing turmoil,” he said. "They will always be my priority.”

The GAA has made a number of statements about domestic abuse.

Brian McAvoy, the Ulster GAA chief executive, said last week: “While we cannot comment or make judgment on any specific allegation or allegations, Ulster GAA does not condone any form of domestic violence.

“We are proud to have joined with White Ribbon NI in pledging to never commit, condone or remain silent about violence against women.

“We encourage and support anyone who has been a victim of such abuse not to suffer in silence but to avail of the statutory and voluntary support services that are available in the community.”