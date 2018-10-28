‘Derry Coakley's light was suddenly and tragically extinguished’ - funeral of Cork shooting victim told

A contractor shot dead as he worked with his tractor was hailed as "a hard-working, kind-hearted and honest gift" to his community.

The tribute came as hundreds packed St Colman's Church in Macroom, Co Cork for the Requiem Mass of father of one Derry Coakley (58).

Mr Coakley suffered fatal injuries from a shotgun blast as he worked at lands near Raleigh North, some 4km from Macroom, late last Tuesday evening.

Despite being seriously injured, he was able to use his mobile phone to raise the alarm with a friend.

He then tried to drive his tractor to safety but was apparently overcome by his injuries and the vehicle crashed into a wall some 300 metres from the scene where he was shot.

Mr Coakley was pronounced dead at the scene before he could be transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Monsignor James O'Donnell told the Requiem Mass the Macroom community was deeply shocked by the tragic death of the hard-working man who had done so much for his town over his life.

He said kind-hearted Derry was always willing to help others - telling everyone after a request for help to: "just leave it with me."

"Tragic death which is almost sudden and without warning is like a blackout - without a chance to prepare, you are plunged into darkness. Our whole world is turned upside down," he said.

"Last Tuesday night Derry Coakley's light was suddenly and tragically extinguished."

"We all have our own memories of Derry. Like his father, Sean, his name was synonymous with hard work, with long hours of work, with machinery such as tractors and diggers, with efficiency, with honesty and with a desire to help and an inability to say no."

"His importance in our community was well-summed up during the week by one of his many friends who said that whenever there was a job to be done, whenever there was a problem, Derry was the go-to person."

"We are all beneficiaries of Derry's skill - many parts of our town and surrounding countryside have Derry's imprint."

"Every job that Derry took in hand was finished to perfection."

"Derry was also a man of faith and prayer - he was in this church for 8.30am Mass every Sunday morning."

"He shared his love of music with his daughter, Deirdre, and was delighted to be able to bring her and her pals to youth concerts in Killarney and elsewhere and to bring them all home safely."

The Offertory Gifts reflected the loves of Mr Coakley's life - and included models of a tractor and a digger.

His coffin was flanked by a photograph of his beloved family and a picture of him working on his favourite tractor.

As a mark of respect, Macroom Tidy Towns and Macroom Ploughing Association provided a guard of honour at the graveside.

The Coakley family are very well known and highly respected in Macroom.

Mr Coakley's father, Seanie, worked in the plant hire business for decades.

His mother, Joan, operates a successful taxi hire business in the town.

Mr Coakley lived with his elderly mother at the family home at Castle Street.

His sister, Siobhan, and his daughter, Deirdre, both also live locally.

Meanwhile, a 66-year-old man appeared before a special sitting of Bandon District Court on Saturday charged in relation to Mr Coakley's death.

Gerard Lynch of Curraheen, Raleigh North, Macroom, Co Cork was charged with the murder of Mr Coakley at Raleigh North on October 23 last.

Judge James McNulty was told that, in reply to his caution and charge, Mr Lynch told Gardaí: "No comment."

Mr Lynch, a retired cabinet maker and a father of two, was remanded in custody to appear again before Bandon District Court on November 2 next.

Online Editors