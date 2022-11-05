Dermot Bannon on the joy of speed ironing, and being a 'sex symbol’ after turning 50 this year

Dermot Bannon has laughed at the fact that he seen as a sex symbol after turning 50 this year.

In an appearance recorded for ‘Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything’ show on RTE One tonight, the Dublin architect and host of RTE’s ‘Room to Improve’ was asked how he feels ‘about this sex symbol thing.’

He replied: ‘I’m bright red.’

“It’s great, why wouldn’t you? It’s not something I consider myself but if other people (do) feel free…at this stage I’ll take any attention.”

He had a similar reaction back in 2015 when he was told he was the object of desire by many suburban housewives.

"I agree 100pc," he told the Irish Independent at the time before exploding with laughter. "But you know if there are women who find me sexy, then that's great! I'm not sure that's the case, but if you say so…!"

He also revealed that despite the popularity of his home improvement show, none of his children have ever seen the show.

The closest he came to enticing them to watching him on TV was on a flight to Florida when the programme was part of the in-flight entertainment, he revealed.

But even then, they chose to watch Baz Ashmawy’s ’50 Ways to Kill Your Mammy’ instead, he said.

Asked about some of the celebrities he was worked with during his career, he revealed that he found singer Daniel O’Donnell a bit of ‘an enigma’ and admitted pilfering a Daniel O’Donnell tea towel from the merchandise stand at one of his concerts in Bundoran.

Of celebrity homes he would love to explore, he said Bono’s would be at the top of his list, followed by RTE’s GAA correspondent Marty Morrissey.

Meanwhile, he revealed one of the favourite rooms in his own house is his utility room where he happily irons away as a form of “meditation.”

“I do love ironing,” he said.

“On a Sunday evening, I go in there and put on headphones,” he said, adding if he’s not listening to podcasts, then it’s ‘90s dance music.

He also revealed he has become somewhat of a speed ironer.

“I can do a shirt in three minutes,” he beamed. “Sometimes I beat my own record.”