Deputy Garda Commissioner appoints external Superintendent to conduct report into alleged criminal damage at Dublin eviction

Return: Several of the people evicted from the Berkeley Road property in Dublin gather on the front step with members of Ireland’s Housing Action group. Photo: RollingNews.ie

Deputy Garda Commissioner John Twomey has appointed an external Superintendent to conduct a report into the alleged criminal damage which took place at an eviction in Dublin.

Video emerged on social media earlier this week of an eviction taking place at Berkeley Road, Phibsborough, where two male gardaí could be seen standing oppositea female officer in the corridor of the house.

"It's not our responsibility if you're homeless," a woman garda is filmed telling the tenants.

"They (the security company) already have given in documentation. You have no right anymore to be here."

Following the eviction, photographs of damaged property in the house emerged, including a smashed toilet.

After being evicted, the tenants were allowed back into the property, which was boarded up.

Questions had been raised of garda presence at the eviction and Social Democrat Gary Gannon TD penned a letter to Chief Superintendent Patrick McMenamin calling the footage “worrying”.

In a statement on Saturday, Deputy Garda Commissioner John Twomey said that a criminal investigation into alleged criminal damage at the premises is underway and that he has requested an urgent “lessons learned” report.

“I have requested an urgent lessons learned report on this recent incident. If, where An Garda Síochána can learn from this experience, we will do so to ensure that we continue to provide the best policing service going forward based on our tradition of policing by consent,” he said.

“In the ever increasingly complex policing environment front-line members of An Garda Síochána must make dynamic and real-time decisions based on the information available to them at any particular time,” a statement from An Garda Siochana added.

It added that gardaí purpose at “events of this type” is to keep the peace.

“Our purpose at events of this type, which are essentially civil legal matters, is not to be an integral part of the event but to prevent breaches of the peace and ensure the safety of all persons involved.”

