Department of Social Protection issues warning over new telephone scam

The Department of Social Protection has issued a warning over a sophisticated telephone scam which cons people into handing over sensitive financial information.

It is the latest elaborate fraud scheme in recent months with people previously warned of bogus callers offering to privately administer Covid-19 vaccines.

Today officials warned of the most recent scam which involves a customer being phoned by a person purporting to be a named official within the Department of Social Protection.

The scammer then claims that the person has had their PPS number compromised and asks for them to verify their name, PPS number and in some instances their bank account details

It has been described as a “sophisticated scam” by the Department who have urged people not to engage with the callers or return calls to the numbers involved.

They have also warned people not to share any personal information with the scam caller.

“If a person is in any doubt, they should take the caller’s name and phone the Department’s helpline number 1890 800 024 (between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday),” they advised today.

“Similarly, people who are managing social welfare applications online are reminded to ensure that they are using official Departmental websites.

“The Department wishes to make it absolutely clear that we never request bank account or other financial institution account details from our customers by phone or SMS,” a statement said.

It is just the latest scam the public have been warned about in recent months.

Earlier this year gardaí advised of a separate potential scam relating to the Covid-19 vaccine.

Gardaí said they’d become aware of members of the public having received fraudulent text messages and calls regarding Covid-19 vaccinations.

The text messages made requests for people to confirm private and sensitive information such as PPS number, date of birth and address.

“Other people have received phone calls requesting they make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine jab at a random hospital. In most cases, the person receiving the call will say they are not in a position to travel to the hospital,” gardaí earlier this year.

“This allows the caller to extract further personal details. Some individuals might confirm that they live alone or reveal their home address. The caller will then offer to come to their residence to administer a vaccine.”

Gardaí warned that vaccines are issued for free and not available privately, while the HSE will not call or text a person looking for payment.

