Department of Justice probes factors that may have led to significant increase in applications for International Protection

A second transit hub to deal with an “unprecedented volume” of refugees arriving into Ireland will be established, the Goverment announced this evening.

It said that Gormanston Camp in Co Meath will be put into operation “in the coming days”, in a bid to help deal with the severe shortage of available accommodation for Ukranian refugees.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin met with relevant ministers today to discuss the overall situation and review the current policies and processes.

To date, over 40,000 people have arrived in Ireland from Ukraine, 30,600 of whom have been accommodated by the State and “through the generosity and compassion of the people of Ireland,” the Government said in a statement this evening.

Read More

It said that: “Alongside the arrivals from Ukraine, we have seen a very significant rise in the number of people seeking International Protection (IP) here. 7,080 IP applicants have arrived in Ireland this year up to 13 July.

"This compares with 2,648 IP arrivals for the whole of 2021. These applicants also require accommodation. 13,917 IP applicants are currently being accommodated by the State (compared to 7,000 at this time last year). There is now a severe shortage of available accommodation.

“The Citywest Transit Hub was established to manage Ukrainian arrivals and support streamlined processing. In recent weeks, the number IP arrivals has necessitated IP applicants being sent to Citywest Transit Hub pending accommodation being sourced for them. This is causing overcrowding in the Citywest Transit Hub.”

The Government deemed it necessary to delay the transfer of new arrivals to the Citywest Transit Hub.

“This decision has resulted in new arrivals spending some time in the Old Terminal Building at Dublin Airport, but the intention is that this time would be kept to a minimum and that the most vulnerable are prioritised for transfer. Over 160 people have been transferred out of Dublin Airport over the course of today.”

Additional accommodation options for the immediate term have been identified and these will be brought into operation over the coming days.

The statement said the Government is committed to ensuring the effective operation of the Citywest Transit Hub to new arrivals from Ukraine.

This includes the establishment of a second transit hub to deal with the unprecedented volume of arrivals.

“The Government plans to operationalise the Gormanston Camp in Co. Meath in the coming days. In the first instance, Gormanston will be used to accommodate Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection (BOTPs) fleeing the war in Ukraine.”

The statement said that the Government continues to progress work on medium to long term accommodation options such as modular housing and the refurbishment of existing buildings.

“The Government will continue to consider and review its policy for the longer-term sustainability of the Ukraine humanitarian response in the context of sustained demand and developments in applications for IP.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice is examining the factors which may have contributed to the significant increase in IP applications and will continue to take all necessary steps to manage the IP process efficiently and effectively, as part of the broader whole-of-Government response.

This includes resuming normal pre-pandemic immigration arrangements, such as the enforcement of deportation orders for unsuccessful IP applications, following fair procedure and allowing for all available avenues for appeal.

In addition, the Department of Justice is establishing an accelerated decision-making process for IP applicants from safe countries of origin.

The statement added: Ireland is resolute in its solidarity and support for Ukraine and we are honouring our commitment to help people who have been displaced by this horrendous war.”