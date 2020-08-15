Department of Health reports 200 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said the statistics were deeply concerning (Niall Carson/PA)

There have been another 200 reported cases of Covid-19 in Ireland according to figures released this evening, with almost half of the new cases in lockdown counties.

This represents the largest daily increase in confirmed cases of the virus since the beginning of May.

There have been no new reported deaths, according to figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Kildare has 81 new cases of the virus. There were six more in Laois. Both of these counties, along with Offaly, have been in lockdown for more than a week because of a surge of the virus there.

Offaly along with Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Louth, Mayo, Offaly, Roscommon, Waterford and Wicklow account for 20 new cases.

There were 56 cases in Dublin.

It means there have now been 27,191 confirmed cases in the country since the start of the pandemic.

Acting chief medical officer has warned against complacency, saying these new cases are “deeply concerning”.

“This is the largest number of cases in a single day since the beginning of May. We now have multiple clusters with secondary spread of disease and rising numbers of cases in many parts of the country,” he said.

“This is deeply concerning. The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will monitor this extremely closely over the coming days.”

“This virus is still out there and has not gone away. COVID-19 seeks to capitalise on complacency and is just waiting for the opportunity to spread. I am asking everyone, especially those who are over 70 or medically vulnerable, to limit your contacts, keep your distance from other people and take extra care to heed public health advice.”

A further breakdown of the figures confirms there were 13 new cases in Tipperary, eight in Limerick, six in Galway, five in Kilkenny and five more in Meath.

More than two thirds of cases (68pc) are among people aged under 45.

About a third of the new cases (68) with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case. Meanwhile 25 are linked to community transmission.

The Department of Health said the HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

