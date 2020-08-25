Department of Health evacuated after suspicious parcel discovered in building

The Department of Health has been evacuated after a suspicious parcel was discovered in the building this afternoon.

Emergency Services are currently at the scene on Lower Baggott Street in the city centre.

Gardai and units from the Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB ) were dispatched to Department of Health and several emergency vehicles at the premises as they deal with the incident.

A Garda spokeswoman said that they are responding to reports of "a suspicious parcel" which was discovered at the Department building.

"No further information is available at this time," the spokeswoman added.

More to follow...

Online Editors