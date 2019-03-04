News Irish News

Monday 4 March 2019

Department of Health evacuated after suspicious package sent to minister

Dublin Fire Brigade at the scene of Department of Health
Denise Calnan and Laura Larkin

The Department of Health has been evacuated after a suspicious package was sent to Health Minister Simon Harris.

The minister is among those evacuated this morning from the building in Dublin city centre.

It is understood an envelope containing a suspicious material was addressed to him and a decision was taken to evacuate the entire department as a precaution.

Gardaí have confirmed to Independent.ie that Dublin Fire Brigade are at the scene and "have control of the site".

Gardaí are also controlling traffic in the city centre area.

The bomb disposal unit are en route to the scene.

Health Minister Simon Harris (Niall Carson/PA)
Health Minister Simon Harris (Niall Carson/PA)

Online Editors

