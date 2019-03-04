Department of Health evacuated after suspicious package sent to minister
The Department of Health has been evacuated after a suspicious package was sent to Health Minister Simon Harris.
The minister is among those evacuated this morning from the building in Dublin city centre.
It is understood an envelope containing a suspicious material was addressed to him and a decision was taken to evacuate the entire department as a precaution.
Gardaí have confirmed to Independent.ie that Dublin Fire Brigade are at the scene and "have control of the site".
We are on scene at an incident in a premises on Baggot Street Lower. To help us deal with the incident the road has been closed. Expect traffic delays and disruption in the area. @aaroadwatch @DCCTraffic pic.twitter.com/J42CWRHTkF— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 4, 2019
Gardaí are also controlling traffic in the city centre area.
The bomb disposal unit are en route to the scene.
Online Editors