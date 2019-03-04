The Department of Health has been evacuated after a suspicious package was sent to Health Minister Simon Harris.

The Department of Health has been evacuated after a suspicious package was sent to Health Minister Simon Harris.

Department of Health evacuated after suspicious package sent to minister

The minister is among those evacuated this morning from the building in Dublin city centre.

It is understood an envelope containing a suspicious material was addressed to him and a decision was taken to evacuate the entire department as a precaution.

Gardaí have confirmed to Independent.ie that Dublin Fire Brigade are at the scene and "have control of the site".

We are on scene at an incident in a premises on Baggot Street Lower. To help us deal with the incident the road has been closed. Expect traffic delays and disruption in the area. @aaroadwatch @DCCTraffic pic.twitter.com/J42CWRHTkF — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 4, 2019

Gardaí are also controlling traffic in the city centre area.

The bomb disposal unit are en route to the scene.

Health Minister Simon Harris (Niall Carson/PA)

Online Editors