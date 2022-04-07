Department of Health confirms Secretary General Robert Watt signed off on Dr Tony’s Holohan’s appointment as professor in Trinity

The Department of Health has confirmed that its Secretary General Robert Watt signed off on the controversial decision on chief medical officer Dr Tony’s Holohan’s appointment as a professor in Trinity College.

After days of refusing to answer the question, the Department said today the decision to allow Dr Holohan remain an employee of the Department and on his salary of €187,000 while he moves to an academic role in Trinity Department was made at a senior level in order to show innovation and lead by example.

“All arrangements in relation to staffing are the responsibility of the Secretary General.

“In making the arrangements for this, the Department was mindful of the general principles of the Civil Service secondment policy which applies to secondments within the Civil Service. That policy provides for specialist sectoral secondment arrangements to be made.”

Earlier today Dr Holohan said he would not be resigning from his role as chief medical officer but relinquishing his duties.

He is due to become Prof of Health Strategy and Leadership in Trinity College in July.

It is committed to the development of public health capacity for the future. While Ireland has fared well in many aspects of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is room for development of our capacity in this regard.

“The third level sector will play a key role in providing thought leadership, critical analysis, research as well as the development of knowledge and skills to better support public health leadership, policy making and public health practice.”

“Dr Holohan is taking up the Professorship of Public Health Strategy & Leadership in Trinity College Dublin to further this potential. Specifically, the Department intends for Dr Holohan to lead the development and activities of inter-institutional collaboration between universities and the health sector and to develop stronger links with the WHO and agencies of the EU.

“This secondment to Trinity College Dublin means that Dr Holohan has agreed to relinquish his role as Chief Medical Officer; it is not Dr Holohan’s intention to return to this role at any point in the future.”

It said arrangements are being made between the Department and Trinity College regarding the funding of the post.

“It is important to note that there is no change in remuneration or financial benefit accruing to Dr Holohan on foot of this arrangement.

“The role of CMO will be filled in the usual way for posts at this level, subject to the appropriate sanction from the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

“It is anticipated there will then be an open competition for a new appointment to the role of CMO under the auspices of the Public Appointments Service and the Top-Level Appointments Committee (TLAC).”