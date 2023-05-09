Department of Education summer programme for pupils with complex needs further expanded

The Department of Education’s summer programme for pupils with complex educational needs is being further expanded this year.

New arrangements will allow a group up of up to three children avail of a home-based programme if their school is not running one or cannot offer a child place.

If three children are involved in the arrangement, it could mean 20 hours per week, for up to four weeks, while for two children, the shared allocation is 15 hours per week, for up to four weeks.

The home-based programme is a standard feature of the summer offering for children with complex needs, but it has previously been available on the basis of one tutor to one child, at a maximum 10 hours per week.

School management bodies, schools, parents and advocates have sought the additional option, which allows children on home-based programmes to meet up with peers.

A summer programme in a school setting is the preferred approach, providing a more holistic experience for students and help retain the important connection with school and friends.

But where schools don’t offer it or don’t have the capacity to meet demand, the home-based programme is offered, although parents have to source their tutor.

The home-based programme is open to students enrolled in a special school or a special class at either primary or post primary, who present with the most significant needs.

These eligible include children with Down syndrome, children with autism, children who are deaf, who are blind or who have severe hearing loss, students with significant emotional behavioural needs, and those with significant needs in social communication and cognitive functioning.

Children in eligible categories who are entering primary school and early intervention autism spectrum disorder (ASD) classes in September are also eligible for the programme, as are students in their final year of school in the 2022/23.

Teachers, including new graduates and certain categories of student teachers as well as special needs assistants (SNAs), may deliver the programme, which can run for two to four weeks, which do not need to be consecutive.

Parents will generally seek the services of a registered teacher to implement a programme of learning, but some may choose an SNA to provide a programme of care for a child.