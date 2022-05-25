Department of Education objecting to 1,700 more homes over school place concerns

The Department of Education is objecting to three more large-scale housing developments over concerns about a lack of school places.

The three fast-track strategic housing development (SHD) projects in Cork and south county Dublin promise 1,700 new homes between them.

They are in addition to the 1,007 homes it emerged on Monday the department was opposing in north Dublin.

The department has objected to at least 10 SHDs in the past few years, each time arguing it will not be possible to provide enough school places to serve such high numbers of densely-packed homes.

In most cases, officials cited difficulties securing sites for schools in areas of high housing demand.

In one case, a developer was seeking permission for hundreds of homes in an area with an existing shortage of school places but was not agreeing to sell a site to the department to allow it to build a school. All the cases finalised received planning permission.

The department said yesterday that efforts had been stepped up to try to ensure planning authorities zoned land to meet potential future school requirements.

“Since the adoption of the National Planning Framework in 2018, the department has intensified its engagement with the development plan process to work collaboratively with the planning authorities,” a spokesperson said.

“It is essential that planning for provision of school places takes place in tandem with planning for residential development by local authorities.”

Rapid housing delivery is a key plank of government policy as the shortage of homes to buy and spiralling rents reaches crisis point, but there are concerns about failures to plan for essential services and infrastructure to keep pace.

The department said it had provided school needs analysis to every county development plan to try to ensure sufficient land was set aside for schools.

It emerged on Monday that the department was objecting to 1,007 apartments in Baldoyle, north Dublin, because it had tried and failed to secure a site for a secondary school.

It made the same argument against two adjoining SHDs for 2,000 apartments, but these were granted permission. The third development is due for decision in July.

Other SHDs it opposed included a 671-unit development in Milltown, Dublin, “on the grounds that it was land that was zoned for community institutional use and that there was a limited and diminishing supply of appropriately zoned land to meet the projected educational requirements of an increased population”.

It objected to 1,030 homes in Clongriffin, Dublin, as the developer wanted to build on land earmarked for a school.

In Greystones, Co Wicklow, it opposed 354 homes because of an existing shortage, while “simultaneously the department was engaging unsuccessfully with the applicant on acquiring a school site”.

Objections were also lodged against two other Dublin developments, for 299 homes in Blackrock and 655 in Saggart, and against two Cork developments for a total of 1,013 homes because of the problems they would create for school places. The Department of Housing and Planning has yet to comment.