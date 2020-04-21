Department of Defence negotiate for safe return of Irish peacekeepers on UN mission

Senior officials from the Department of Defence and the military authorities have negotiated a plan for the safe return of Irish peacekeepers, mainly members of the Army Ranger Wing, from the most dangerous United Nations mission in the world.

The fourteen-strong group, which includes a dozen Rangers, are due home towards the end of this month after a four-month deployment with the Minusma mission in the war-torn West African state of Mali.

However, the United Nations headquarters in New York issued instructions over two weeks ago that all rotations and leave for military personnel serving with peace missions be postponed until June 30 because of the Covid-19 crisis.

This direction had the potential to impact directly on the return home of Irish troops serving primarily in Mali and Lebanon as well as over 100,000 uniformed personnel from over 120 countries deployed in 14 missions across the world.

Since then, department officials and military officers have been working to secure exemptions from the order and, if necessary, gain approval for alternative travel arrangements.

It is now hoped that the Irish, who are part of the German contingent with Minusma will be flown to Germany and then return home.

Their replacements are currently in quarantine in Germany and are expected to rotate later this month.

The Irish have been part of that mission since September and have been deployed on a four-month basis.

Seven Irish personnel, who had been deployed with the EU training mission in Mali, arrived home earlier this week.

This followed an EU decision that the number of personnel be reduced. The Irish were flown on a Spanish military aircraft to Madrid and then taken by an Air Corps Casa plane to Dublin.

The authorities here also plan to use a Casa craft to rotate a small group of Irish personnel serving in Kosovo with the Kfor mission over the next few days.

However, a decision on the fate of around 350 troops serving with Unifil in Lebanon has not yet been taken. Their deployment is due to end late next month.

Their rotation will require the approval of the UN in New York as the movement of a large number of personnel in a volatile conflict zone in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic presents more complex problems.

Authorities here are continuing discussions to ensure that the rotation takes place as close as possible to the original planned dates.

Meanwhile, two more former Air Corps pilots have agreed to rejoin under a special scheme introduced by Minister with responsibility for defence, Paul Kehoe to tackle key personnel shortages.

The Cabinet yesterday approved a recommendation from Mr Kehoe that the two pilots rejoin as commandants for three years initially.

The two rejoined under a scheme set up to encourage former officers to return to the military and brings the number of pilots attracted by the offer to five.

They take up their posts on May 4 for three years, with an opportunity to stay on after that.

A service commitment scheme for pilots has also been re-introduced for pilots and this is worth €22,000 a year with end of commitment payments of between €15,000 and €30,000.

