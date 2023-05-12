Dentist shortage leaves many patients waiting over three months for routine appointment

One in six patients are waiting over three months for a routine appointment with their dentist and while more than half a face delays of longer than three months for specialist care, including orthodontic and oral surgery a new survey reveals today.

The survey was released by the Irish Dental Association as it holds it annual general meeting in Kilkenny and it comes on the back growing problems in recruiting dentists.

It follows a recent vote of no confidence tabled against the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and Department of Health officials at the Irish Dental Association’s pre-conference annual meeting which took place last week.

The minister was due to address the conference today but he will not now attend.

The dentists’ body said that more than half dentists surveyed say they have tried to hire a dentist for their practice in the last 12 months with almost 60pc of unable to find a suitable candidate.

“One quarter of dentists are currently not in a position to take on new private adult patients, while four out of five dentists surveyed said they don’t have the capacity to take on any new patients, including children.

“As a result, patients are finding it increasingly difficult to access essential care across both the private and public sector, particularly those most vulnerable,” it said.

President of the Irish Dental Association Eamon Croke said:

“The fact that an unprecedented 93pc of dentists say that they would not sign up to the medical card contract in its current form even with the promise of a new scheme is indicative of a model which is not fit for purpose and directly impacts on the most vulnerable in our society.

“We see this also in the Government’s plans to provide for new prevention-focused oral healthcare for children aged from birth to seven years through a model where they are only seen by a private dentist, moving away from public service screening. It’s notable from our survey that 83pc of members would not be in a position to sign up to such a scheme for Under 7s due to practices already being understaffed and overstretched,” he added.

“The Minister himself said this week that the state has had a ‘blind spot’ when it comes to dentistry and oral health. Our question to the Minister and his officials today is what it will take to open their eyes to the scale and urgency of the crisis that they choose to ignore so that dental health is finally recognised as an integral part of general health. Sadly, without the political willingness, patients – particular children and those most vulnerable – will continue to shoulder the burden of a system crumbling under decades of inaction and neglect.”