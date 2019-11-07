Dental assistant loses dismissal case after row with boss over €100 tip

A dental assistant who fell out with her boss over a €100 tip has lost her case for unfair dismissal.

A dental assistant who fell out with her boss over a €100 tip has lost her case for unfair dismissal.

The woman claimed she was forced to resign because of how she was treated, and that the dentist refused to address her concerns.

She said she was stressed and her health was affected because she did not get adequate break times - despite having IBS. But the dentist told a Workplace Relations Commission adjudication officer that she always treated her with the utmost respect.

She said there were no difficulties until they had a row over a tip that left her in tears.

The dentist said she had been friends with the dental assistant and they exchanged Christmas presents and were guests in each other's homes.

She said the dental assistant was given leeway to collect her kids from school during work hours, and sometimes brought her daughter back to the surgery until she finished.

According to the dentist, referred to as Dr L in a new adjudication decision, if the assistant had raised concerns, they would have been dealt with immediately. She said there was never an issue until April last year, when they fell out over a €100 tip.

The dentist said she got a tip from a patient, Mr J, for whom she had done extensive dental work worth €500 for free.

When he gave it to her, he said this is "between you and me", she said.

She told the dental assistant, referred to as Ms R, about it and said she would use it to buy uniforms. However, she said she later got text messages from her, asking for her share.

The dental assistant claimed she had held up two €50 notes and said: "One for you and one for me." The next day, Dr L said the dental assistant approached her in a car in the estate where she lived while walking to work. She claimed the dental assistant was aggressive, intimidating and confrontational and she began to cry.

Ms R said she had driven there but denied she had been aggressive. She said the dentist told her she should show her more respect as she is a "mature woman". After this, the dental assistant was on sick leave until she resigned in July last year.

Workplace Relations Commission adjudication officer Orla Jones said it appeared there was a misunderstanding as to what the dentist meant when she discussed the tip.

She said the complaint was not well founded, as the dental assistant "had failed to establish that her employer's conduct was so unreasonable that she was justified in leaving her job".

However, the dentist was ordered to pay Ms R €1,000 after separate complaints, relating to unpaid wages and failure to provide a statement of terms and conditions, were upheld.

Irish Independent