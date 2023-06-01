Demands for urgent decision on Shannon LNG terminal after oral hearing ruled out

KERRY politicians and business leaders have called for a priority ruling on the proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal outside Tarbert after it emerged An Bórd Pleanála (ABP) will not hold an oral hearing into the project.

Shannon LNG Ltd, which is a subsidiary of giant US firm New Fortress Energy, is seeking planning permission for the project on a 128-acre site in north Kerry.

The ambitious project for Tarbert/Ballylongford also includes an LNG terminal as well as storage and facilities for turning the LNG back into gas.

Backers argued that the investment would offer energy security for Ireland - and deliver a major jobs boost for north Kerry.

Kerry Co Council has backed the proposal as offering strategic energy security and local jobs.

Opponents have said it represents an investment in fossil fuels at a time when Europe is trying to move towards renewable energy.

Controversy has also swirled around whether the project would be overly reliant on fracked gas obtained from the US - something its backers have vehemently denied.

It was pointed out that almost 70pc of LNG in the global supply chain does not originate from fracking operations.

Fracking involves injecting water, sand and chemicals at high pressure into the ground to break it up and release trapped gas, a method which opponents say is environmentally damaging, involving earth tremors, potential pollution and the use of enormous amounts of water.

The current planning application for Tarbert was lodged after planning permission for the original LNG project, granted almost two decades ago, had expired.

It had been thought that the planning process would prove protracted given the likelihood of a public oral hearing into the project.

However, ABP are not going to hold an oral hearing and have decided a ruling can be achieved without such an inquiry.

On that basis, the LNG project's future will be determined on the basis of written submissions and expert reports.

Councillor Michael Foley warned Radio Kerry that the project has already spent an extended time in the assessment pipeline and a decision on the venture needs to be taken as a matter of priority.

Tarbert has already received the go-ahead for a temporary power station amid concerns over a power shortfall in Ireland.

The power facility will be constructed as a top priority at Tarbert after being sanctioned by Environment Minister Eamon Ryan and An Bórd Pleanála (ABP) after the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) warned that Ireland was now facing an unprecedented situation in terms of energy demand and generation.

CRU officials bluntly warned that if the temporary Tarbert facility did not receive the green light - the south west could face an increased risk of power outages.

The European Association for Co-operation of Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E) warned that Ireland could face "system stress" given consumer demand, generation issues and the ongoing impact of the Ukraine War on European power networks.

Ireland's power generation network has also faced challenges through the impact of the closure of older power stations including several peat-fired stations in Offaly and Longford.

Concern over potential energy shortfalls had even prompted calls 18 months ago for the two peat-fired stations to be recommissioned on a temporary basis.

SSE had sought permission to construct a temporary power generation facility on the site of the old Tarbert power plant.

Under strict new EU environmental controls, the ageing Tarbert facility must close by the end of 2023.

The Tarbert plant had been in operation for five decades - and its imminent decommissioning left a gap in Ireland's power generation network that worried utility bosses.

However, the new plant - which will be capable of generating up to 450 megawatts of power - will comply with EU environmental codes though it can only remain in operation until 2028.

By 2028, Ireland is expected to have enhanced power generation options thanks to the accelerated roll-out of renewable power sources.

SSE will develop the new temporary plant over the coming months.

It is hoped that, without any construction and commissioning delays, the plant will be ready to be brought on stream by the peak power demand for the 2023/24 winter.

The temporary facility had been sought by the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) as part of a national response to power generation demands in the short-term.

A second temporary power station is also being developed in the midlands as part of the response to avoid power shortfalls and the threat of electricity outages for residential, commercial and industrial users.

Under its operational protocol, the temporary Tarbert plant will have to be prepared for decommissioning in 2027.

However, a 12-month extension can be sanctioned by the Government if critical national power needs are cited.

The new Kerry plant - like the proposed temporary plant in Offaly - will operate via gas turbine generators.

These will be oil fired and will be served by a 220 kilovolt electricity sub-station and an underground connection to the national grid.

ABP raised no objections to the temporary plant and said it would have a minimal environmental impact.

Submissions to ABP noted that the facility was critical to avoiding power outages across the south west.

The Government insisted it was giving top priority to the need to bring additional power generation sources onto the national grid over the next decade given the predicted energy demand of the economy.