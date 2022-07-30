Demands for President Michael D Higgins to condemn Russian war after wife’s ‘peace deal’ remarks

President Michael D Higgins and his wife, Sabina, have been criticised for her appeal for a 'peace deal' between Russia and Ukraine. Photo: Aaron Chown.

President Michael D Higgins is facing calls to outline his position on the war in Ukraine after his wife, Sabina, was criticised for her views on the Russian invasion.

Mrs Higgins’s call, in a letter, for both sides to come together and negotiate a peace deal have been branded “extremely dangerous”, with critics saying they implied responsibility for the illegal invasion rested with both sides in the conflict.

Senior government sources described Mrs Higgins’s intervention as “bonkers” and said her comments “backfired” on her and her husband.

Fianna Fáil issued a statement by Senator Malcolm Byrne calling for the President to address the comments made by his wife and outline his view on the Russian invasion.

“Mrs Higgins is entitled to her personal opinion and to express it, although I believe she is totally wrong to try to see an equivalence in the positions of Ukraine and Russia,” Mr Byrne said.

The senator said the decision to publish the letter, initially sent to The Irish Times, on the President’s official website “raises serious questions”.

It has since been removed from the website, but Áras an Uachtaráin has refused to comment on its publication and removal.

Mr Byrne said: “It is incumbent on the President of Ireland to now express clearly the strong support of the people of Ireland for the people of Ukraine and that we hold Russia responsible for the war and ongoing barbarism.”

The Social Democrats’ foreign affairs spokesperson, Gary Gannon, said he was surprised Mrs Higgins did not say “Russia alone are the aggressor in this horrendous conflict”.

“Russian rockets are raining down on Ukrainian homes, Ukrainian cities are being occupied by Russian forces, Ukrainian citizens have been slaughtered in their villages on the orders of Putin and his regime alone,” Mr Gannon added.

“There can be no appeal to both sides when one is invading another. Putin alone is responsible.”

In the letter, Mrs Higgins said she was “disappointed and dismayed” that an editorial in The Irish Times did not “encourage any ceasefire negotiations that might lead towards a peace settlement between the Russians, the Ukrainian forces and the separatists”.

She said the “terrible war” will continue until President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelensky agree to a ceasefire and negotiate a peace deal. Russian ambassador to Ireland Yuriy Filatov said Mrs Higgins’s letter “makes sense” and aligns with Russian aims for the region.

“I wouldn’t want to intrude in internal affairs, but the point of view makes sense. She’s against war. We’re all against war,” Mr Filatov said.

Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik criticised Mrs Higgins’s remarks, saying it was easy for her to comment when it is not her country being attacked.

Speaking to Newstalk, she said: “As a country that had been in war with Russia for the last eight years, we definitely know that it is not enough for one side to want peace — it needs to be mutual.

“I wouldn’t call it naive, I would call it under-informed because when you look at how Russia behaved for the last eight years — when you look at the last five-and-a-half months — you would understand there is no way of peaceful negotiations.”

Ms Rudik said views such as those expressed in Mrs Higgins’s letter are “extremely dangerous”, adding: “What is written in the letter is ‘let’s make peace’, so we will allow the bully, allow the aggressive country to get away with what they have done.”