Demands for pay rises above 5.5pc on the way as unions set to review wage advice

Demands for pay rises above 5.5pc may be on the way due to “high and persistent” inflation, a conference heard today.

Irish Congress of Trade Unions president Kevin Callinan said its Private Sector committee has twice upgraded its advice on private sector pay aspirations since the end of last year.

“And I think that they will have to do so again,” he told delegates at the Siptu biennial conference in Sligo.

He said the high cost of services like healthcare, education and childcare, which are free or cheap in other relatively wealthy European countries, is intensifying Ireland’s cost of living crisis.

The private sector committee revised its advice to union officials last month.

It told them to lodge pay claims between 2.5pc to 5.5pc in line with the rate of inflation last month.

In December last year, it had told them to seek pay increases between 2.5pc and 4.5pc.

“The trade union movement has been quick to respond to the soaring cost of living and its impact on our families’ living standards,” said Mr Callinan.

He noted that earlier this month, Congress’ public services committee invoked a review clause in the current public sector pay deal, Building Momentum, in response to the cost-of-living crisis.

“We are operating in a fast-changing situation in this regard,” he said.

“None of us can predict the global economic reverberations of the war in Ukraine with certainty. What is certain is that we will all feel the impact, certainly in terms of further increases in the cost of essentials like food and fuel, and possibly in the form of a new and potentially deep recession.”

He called on the Government to engage in social dialogue with employers and unions to tackle rising prices and the impact of the war in Ukraine.

Mr Callinan said he did not see social dialogue as an alternative to collective bargaining.

He said he was not arguing for a return to the kind of social partnership agreements in place before the banking and fiscal crisis.

“But, as the pandemic experience clearly demonstrated, we need to strengthen social dialogue radically in Ireland, bringing it in line with the approach of other relatively rich European countries to deal with the big issues effectively, and in ways that mean workers and communities are never forgotten or left behind,” he said.

He said the fallout from Russia’s war would be felt across Ireland and the rest of Europe “certainly in terms of further increases in the cost of essentials like food and fuel, and possibly in the form of a new and potentially deep recession.

Mr Callinan, who is also general secretary of Fórsa, said neither unions nor government could ignore the impact of inflation on living standards. “It hits the poorest first and hardest. But we also know that, against today’s uncertain background, the protection of employment must remain as big a priority for our movement as confronting the cost of living.”

He said Ireland’s “inadequate” social wage, in the form of free or affordable services provided by the State, was most keenly felt when prices are on the rise.

He applauded the public and official response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis, including the waiving of visa restrictions and the decision to allow Ukrainians to work or claim benefits from the day they arrive in Ireland.

“This has inevitably drawn comparisons with a grudging and ungenerous attitude to refugees from other nations, and shone a light on our awful, antiquated asylum regime, which is typified by the discredited and disgraceful system of direct provision,” he said.

“That approach is now way past it’s sell-by date, and the Ukrainian response must now be the model for Ireland’s future treatment of refugees and asylum-seekers, regardless of what country or continent they set out from before they reach our shores.”

He said President Putin’s illegal invasion and horrific war had united the people of Ukraine, Ireland and Europe “in a determination to say ‘no’ to aggression and to resist attacks on our democracies,