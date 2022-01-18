Demand for remote working most popular in Dublin’s commuter belt

Support for home working is strongest in Dublin’s commuter belt, according to a new survey.

It also reveals that the vast majority of those who have been able to work remotely during the pandemic want to keep doing so when restrictions are finally lifted.

Of those in employment who can remote work, 88pc would like to do so when the restrictions are gone.

Some 28pc would like to work remotely all the time, 60pc some of the time, while 12pc do not want to work remotely.

Those aged 35 to 44 are most likely to want to work remotely all the time, while nine out of 10 of them wanting to work remotely at least some of the time.

Support for remote working is particularly strong in the eastern commuter belt.

Of those who could work remotely in the mid-east, which includes Kildare, Louth, Meath and Wicklow, 93pc said they would like to do so after restrictions are removed.

A total of 59pc of those in the mid-east who would consider moving house if they could work remotely, said they were prepared to move to a different county.

In contrast, those living in the southwest, which includes Cork and Kerry, were most likely to stay in their own county.

Nearly four in 10 of those in jobs would consider moving house if they could work remotely. Another 7pc said they had already moved because they could work remotely.

The Central Statistics Office survey ‘Our Lives Online’ also shows that seven in 10 of those who cannot work due to longstanding health problems would consider getting a job if it could be done remotely.

The impact on the environment is also evident, as just 3pc of remote workers whose main means of transport was a car are making more trips on days they work remotely.

Of those working remotely in November last year, 98pc were doing so from their homes.

However, almost two in 10 workers would like to work from a remote working hub or a combination of home and a hub when restrictions end. The hub option is more popular with those who rent than homeowners.

Statistician Dermot Kinane said work conditions have changed dramatically since access to workplaces were restricted since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

He said the results show eight in 10 of those in employment have worked remotely at some point since the start of the pandemic.

Just under one in four had worked remotely at some point before then.

“This report shows that respondents in employment who could work remotely and living in the mid-east region (Kildare, Louth, Meath and Wicklow) as well as those who used public transport and those whose travel time to work before the pandemic was more than one hour, were more likely to say they would like to work remotely after all pandemic restrictions are removed,” he said.

Economist Dan O’Brien tweeted that the comprehensive survey had many findings, including that lots of home workers and people with disabilities see remote working as a way to get into the jobs market.

He noted that demand for working from home is strongest in Dublin’s commuter belt.

Mr Kinnane said almost three in four people who work remotely felt they had more time on their hands to do things they never got a chance to do before the pandemic.

The most popular activities were domestic or household tasks.

More women, at 73pc, than men, at 66pc, used extra time for this.

Just under three in 10 people of those who felt they had more time available to them due to working remotely opted for gardening.

This was more popular with older age groups, with 56pc of men and 38pc of women of 55 or over choosing it.

When those between 45 and 54 work remotely, 73pc take less car trips, 34pc use their bicycles more and 50pc take more trips on foot.

Broadband quality is a factor in people’s desire to work remotely. Just 9pc of those who said their broadband was excellent do not want to work remotely in future.

This rose to 15pc for those who rated their broadband as poor.

