Demand for jerseys ahead of All-Ireland final is ‘completely crazy’ this year, says O’Neill’s factory manager

Team player: Sharon Donnell dons a Mayo jersey while making Tyrone jerseys in the O’Neills factory, Strabane. She makes up to 1,000 jerseys a day.

Meet the Tyrone women working furiously around the clock to satisfy Mayo fans’ ferocious demand for jerseys ahead of the All-Ireland final on Saturday.

Maria McLaughlin, manager of the O’Neills factory shop in Strabane, described the appetite for jerseys this year as “completely crazy”.

Last Friday, the Irish Independent visited the O’Neills factory floor where thousands of Mayo and Tyrone jerseys were being expertly stitched, packed and boxed.

Maria says the demand has never been so high.

Waving us behind an almost hidden door on the back wall of the store, she says: “Anyone who says the jerseys are made in China can come and have a look at this.”

We walk about 15 feet, and the passageway opens up into a massive factory floor.

Dozens of tables with hand-operated sewing machines with jerseys piled high flood into view.

The people operating the machines are dwarfed by the mini-mountain of material piled high beside them.

The noise, the energy and the focus in the room is stunning to behold.

“It’s crazy, the online orders coming in for Mayo jerseys is unbelievable.

“The poor staff managing internet orders are working flat to the mat,” says Maria.

Pointing at this reporter’s Mayo-crested jacket, Maria doubles over with laughter. “You’d swear you lot had never been in an All-Ireland before.”

Making jerseys is intense, physically demanding and highly skilled work.

The machinists carry themselves with almost clinical efficiency.

Sharon Donnell, a good sport who pulls on a Mayo jersey – so I feel less alone – says she can finish up to 1,000 jerseys a day.

“About a thousand a day I’d say. We would always be busy before an All-Ireland, but this is something else altogether.”

Maria says Tyrone fever hit the Strabane store weeks ago, even before the semi-final.

“We would always sell Tyrone jerseys, but you could really see demand building before the semi-final.

“We don’t sell too many Mayo jerseys in the shop, but online has gone wild.

“We supply to Elvery’s and Sports Direct, so we have to get all the shop orders and then individual orders ready. It never stops.

“We only finished the Mayo jerseys yesterday because there was such a demand for them coming from the shops alone.

“We are starting Tyrone jerseys today.”

The Strabane factory also makes the players’ jerseys, which are the same material and fit as the replica jerseys but with the player number and a GPS pocket at the back.

They will be completed later this week and delivered to both teams by Thursday.

Among the staff in O’Neills is Bríd McShane, the sister of the Tyrone player Cathal McShane.

The 2019 championship’s top scorer McShane recently returned to inter-county football after a horrific injury in February 2020.

The Owen Roe O’Neills club man is tipped by some to start on Saturday.

“He worked hard to get his place back, and I am surely proud of him,” said Bríd.

“It’s very exciting now, these days before the match.

“If Mayo were playing any other county, I’d be shouting for them but not this time.”

Enda Doherty, marketing communications manager for O’Neills, says there are several reasons for the “remarkable” high demand for jerseys.

“Our factories in Strabane and Dublin have been working around the clock to ensure as many jerseys as possible are being made to meet the demand from customers, despite a reduced timeframe for making them in the lead-up to this year’s final.

“The return of fans to the games and the quality of this year’s championship has undoubtedly increased customers appetite for Mayo and Tyrone replica jerseys.

“Interestingly, pre-pandemic, the main demand for Tyrone jerseys would have come through our eight retail stores in the North of Ireland.

“However, we have seen a significant increase in demand for jerseys via oneills.com.”​​​​