Leo Varadkar has labelled the Delta variant rise in cases in Ireland as “the dark cloud on the horizon” - as he signalled a July reopening decision could be called as soon as next week.

The Tánaiste was speaking at an Enterprise Ireland event when he described the delicate decisions that have to be made ahead of the July 5 reopening of indoor hospitality.

Minister Varadkar said the Government would be focusing on four particular points of interest - case and hospital numbers, vaccination and variant rates.

But the Delta variant was, he admitted: "the dark cloud on the horizon".





Regarding the July reopening: "The Government will make a decision at the end of next week [Thursday or Friday] based on new data.

"It's an uncertain environment. The Government position is that the date is July 5 but a decision won't be made and can't be made until more data is available.

"One thing we can't give people, when it comes to the pandemic, is clarity. We can only give an indication.

“I know that's not satisfactory...it's very frustrating for people [especially those trying staff and stock businesses."

Minister Varadkar said: "It would be a shame not to use it [referring to surplus AstraZeneca supplies].

“We are engaging with the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) regarding giving it to the younger cohort.”

Mr Varadkar said the Government would give the green light on making the vaccine available to over 18s, provided the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and NIAC signed off on it.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is currently not recommended for people under 50-years-old in Ireland, due to a very rare risk of unusual blood clots with low platelets post-vaccination.

But Mr Varadkar stated “there is a concern about a fourth wave due to the Delta variant".

The issue would only arise within a few weeks, he added, when Ireland will actually have a surplus of AZ vaccines and following second doses for AZ recipients.

He added that Ireland would not not be using the one shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine because supply is delayed with no delivery date for the 600,000 doses on order.

Varadkar’s comments come as the Irish Independent exclusively reported that Micheál Martin has admitted the next phase of reopening could be delayed until later in July amid rising concerns about the Delta variant of Covid-19.

The Taoiseach said the Government would follow public health advice if it is to delay the planned July 5 reopening of indoor hospitality, as well as plans to increase numbers allowed in households, and at weddings, and larger indoor and outdoor gatherings.

The hospitality industry expressed alarm at the statement.

Mr Martin has also suggested the resumption of foreign travel from July 19 may only apply to those who are fully vaccinated, depending on Nphet advice.

Meanwhile, the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) has called on the Government to make a decision on the reopening of indoor hospitality this week, saying an announcement made on July 2nd will be too late if reopening is to take place on the 5th.

They detailed how approximately 40pc+ of the pubs in Ireland are currently not able to provide outdoor service, with some of these not having opened their doors for 464 consecutive days and counting. The Government had widely flagged that indoor service would resume for pubs and other hospitality businesses on the 5th July.

However there is now widespread doubt throughout the sector about what is to happen following the latest bout of contradictory messages coming from Government.

“The Government has to make up its mind and come to a decision this week,” said Donall O’Keeffe, Chief Executive of the LVA.

“They can’t reasonably expect the entire hospitality industry to wait until 2nd July for what their decision will be and then be in a position to potentially reopen three days later.

"This is not practical and it is not how these businesses operate. They need to make decisions in relation to hiring staff, ordering stock and supplies, getting their premises ready to open.

"If all of that is to proceed they need to have sufficient notice.

“You would think the Government would be aware of this and the pressures they are unnecessarily placing on everyone in the hospitality sector after what has been going on for the last 15 months. The hospitality sector deserves more respect than that to have such a massive decision left until the last minute.”



