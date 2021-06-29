The Delta variant’s infectiousness and the fact it “rips through an unvaccinated population” is what caused Government to delay the resumption of indoor dining on July 5, the Taoiseach has said.

Mr Martin said Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon conveyed to him today that the Scottish experience of the Covid-19 Delta variant is that it “rips through an unvaccinated population” and this can lead to “very high hospitalisations and mortality”.

Scotland has seen it’s largest case numbers to date in recent days despite having close to 50pc of its adult population fully vaccinated.

The Delta variant, which first arose in India, is roughly 55-60pc more transmissible than the current dominant Alpha (UK) variant, which in turn is roughly 60pc more transmissible than the dominant variant before Christmas. It is also more resistant to one dose of a vaccine.

The Taoiseach said he understood the disappointment of the hospitality industry and acknowledged they had “suffered more than most during the pandemic” and said Government wanted to have a plan for vaccinated people to dine indoors before July 19.

Read More

“If we didn’t have vaccination, the variant would be ripping through society.

“The high transmissibility and the high volume can then penetrate those even who are vaccinated. That is the concern. When you get very high volumes, you can get very high hospitalisations and mortality.

“We certainly don’t want to do anything that would accelerate that,” Mr Martin said on RTÉ Six One News.

Nphet’s worst-case scenario modelling presented to Government last night showed a potential 680,000 cases in the next three months, with more than 2,000 deaths.

Mr Martin said the “very nature of that caught everyone by surprise last night”.

“The scale of the advice of the actual scenarios that Nphet presented to us are highly significant and ones that we hadn’t seen before.

“That being said, the Delta variant had been signalled as a potential cloud on the horizon and we’ve seen it in Scotland and in the UK. The problem with it is that it’s a slow, slow build-up and then bang - it grows exponentially.

“A hopeful sign is that [vaccination] is weakening the link between case numbers and hospitalisations, but we do need a bit more time to assess that,” the Taoiseach said.

The Government will get an independent second opinion on Nphet’s latest modelling, Minister Ossian Smyth has said.

"We will be looking at it again independently... on the figures outside of Nphet. We will ask them [an independent authority] to look at the figures independently,” Minister Smyth said on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta.

Ireland is one of the few countries that has not permitted indoor dining yet but the Taoiseach said: “We may not be the only country yet”.

“I would make the point that people keep comparing us to Europe, but relatively speaking, Ireland has done better than a lot of Europe in terms of deaths and hospitalisation and cases.

“If you went back to last October or November, we were ahead of a lot of EU member states in terms of restrictions and that resulted in lower numbers during that period. It can vary and other countries may have to assess it as there is an inevitability about the dominance of the Delta variant,” the Taoiseach said.