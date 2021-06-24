Delta risk fears as air travel reopens with up to 250,000 passengers a week

Dublin Airport Covid 19 24th Sept...24/09/2020 A staff member disinfects, using an electrostatic gun pictured in Terminal 2 this afternoon at Dublin Airport, during the Covid 19 Pandemic...Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Air travel is set to take off, with up to 250,000 passing through Dublin airport every week despite growing fears over the Delta Covid variant.

The Government is anticipating that Nphet will urge a delay on the reopening of indoor hospitality next month – but will sign off on holidays for vaccinated people.

There is now a growing expectation among senior government ministers and officials that next week Nphet will recommend a delay in the reopening of pubs and restaurants indoors on July 5 by between two and three weeks.

The Delta variant has cast doubt over the next phase of reopening as HSE boss Paul Reid said that the country is “at a point of unease and apprehension as to what might happen next”. The variant, which first originated in India, will account for at least 60pc of all cases by the middle to third week of July, government officials have been told.

Last night, there was growing speculation among ministers that, while health chiefs may give the green light for restrictions on some gatherings including weddings to be eased from July 5, the reopening of indoor dining is now in danger. One government source noted they are at least partly open now for outdoor hospitality.

At European level, leaders yesterday backed continuing the reopening of travel by again endorsing new Covid travel certificates. But several EU leaders sounded a note of caution about the potential impact of the Delta strain.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was very vocal about her frustrations over a lack of consistency in travel rules across the EU. She had specifically criticised Portugal for allowing British tourists into the country after a spike of the Delta variant.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “We need to have a full assessment of the prevalence of the Delta variant right now across Europe. It’s not just the UK any more. There are very high numbers in Portugal, for example.”

“We will examine all assessments of this and any proposals, but when I see what is happening across Europe,” the Taoiseach said.

“There is a sense of inevitability about the progress of the Delta variant across Europe and that then clearly has implications for the type of restrictions that one would impose.”

But the Taoiseach also said he did not foresee a dramatic change of course at EU level on the handling of the pandemic due to the Delta variant.

It comes after Irish ministers were told that up to 51,000 passengers a day could pass through Dublin Airport once international travel resumes next month. Allowing for fluctuations in air passengers each day, it would still mean 250,000 a week.

Analysis of passenger traffic through Dublin Airport presented to Cabinet outlined “higher end forecasts” for the average daily number of passengers passing through the airport on busy days.

“If the higher end forecast is observed, then this is predicted to be 19,000 in June and as high as 51,000 in July, with a steady increase to 61,000 in December,” the briefing states.

This compares to 8,000 passengers daily from February to May, when the State was largely locked down.

Total weekly traffic is forecast to rise from around 75,000 weekly passengers to 100,000 by the end of June, with a sharp increase to occur in the three weeks leading to July 19 to 250,000 weekly passengers. It is then forecast to remain reasonably consistent until a slight peak in December.

Despite the forecast increases, passenger numbers are still down sharply on August 2019 when Dublin Airport averaged almost 113,000 passengers per day.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan remained confident that rules around international travel will be relaxed as planned, particularly for those who are vaccinated.

“From July 19, the vast majority of people who are vaccinated coming in or going out will be able to travel unimpeded. We want to see that back but we want to see it in a way where we’re not stop-start, that we get the public health aspect right,” he said.

The Departments of the Taoiseach, Public Expenditure and Reform as well as Health are working on ensuring the Digital Covid Certificate is in place in Ireland by July 19.

One minister said that there is “absolutely” the need to get the cert “up and running”.

Nphet will meet next week to examine the latest modelling on the spread of the Delta variant before advising government.

Health chiefs will especially focus on the numbers of possible hospitalisations, as opposed to daily cases.