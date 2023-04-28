Delivery driver restrained by thieves who stole lorry in Slane

An articulated lorry carrying Covid-19 test kits was stolen in an incident that saw the driver restrained.

It happened, in Slane, Co Meath on Tuesday, April 25.

At around 11pm, the man driving the articulated lorry had parked it in a layby on the N2 Dublin Road in Fennor, Slane, Co Meath, when a number of people retained him and took control of his vehicle.

He was threatened and driven from the location but was later released with no injuries.

He reported the matter to gardaí who commenced an investigation.

The lorry was later recovered on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 26, although the contents were not present.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to those with video footage (including dash-cam) from the N2 Fennor Road, between Collon and south of Slane, or surrounding areas, between the hours of 11pm to 12.30am, to make contact.

Any wholesalers/distributers who may have been approached to purchase a large quantity of Covid-19 test kits from an unofficial source are asked to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 907 9930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, Crimestoppers 1800 250 025 or any Garda station.