Delivery cyclist (28) dies in hospital after suffering catastrophic head injuries in hit-and-run

Incident: Gardaí at the scene where a cyclist in his 20s was in collision with a car on North Wall Quay. Photo: Damien Storan

A tragic 28-year-old delivery cyclist who suffered catastrophic head injuries in a hit-and-run incident in Dublin city centre has this morning died in hospital.

The life support machine that was keeping Brazilian national Thiago Osorio Cortes alive was switched off at the Mater Hospital at around 9am.

A massive investigation into his death is ongoing by Store Street gardai.

The shocking incident happened on North Wall Quay at around 10.30pm on Monday.

Gardaí in Store Street, who are investigating, said the cyclist was hit by the car that was then driven away, leaving the victim seriously injured on the road.

A car believed to have been involved in the crash was found parked nearby at Castleforbes Square a short time later.

It is understood that up to four individuals fled from the vehicle.

There was obvious damage to the light-coloured Ford Focus 05 registration hatchback, with the roof buckled and the windscreen pushed in from the force of the impact.

The bicycle was left bent and twisted at the scene, along with one of the cyclist's shoes.

The scene was examined by garda forensic collision investigators and the road remained closed for several hours.

Gardaí at Store Street have appealed for witnesses and drivers with dash-cam footage of the area to come forward.

They are appealing in particular to anyone who was in North Wall Quay, North Wall Avenue, East Wall Road, Sheriff Street Upper, Castleforbes Road or Castleforbes Square between 10.15pm and 10.30pm on Monday to make contact.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Store Street Garda station on 01 666 8000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

“A car understood to have been involved in the incident was recovered at Castleforbes Square a short time later by Gardaí.

"No arrests have been made to date,” a spokesman said.

Online Editors