Deliveroo riders in action over pay and conditions

Deliveroo riders went on strike tonight in Dublin for two hours in a protest over pay and conditions.

The drivers are seeking increased delivery fees for transporting meals to customers, and measures to improve their safety while working.

The couriers said on social media that they hoped their action would ensure that people "realise the importance" of their work.

It is not known how many took part in the action tonight.

Korean restaurant Chimac in Dublin switched off Deliveroo during the strike hours from 6 to 8pm tonight as a “demonstration of our solidarity”.

“These men and women have got us, and you, through the last 10 months of madness - they work incredibly hard,” they said on Twitter.

In a statement, a Deliveroo spokesperson said that: “The safety of riders is our absolute priority and we take every step to ensure they feel safe when on the road. We were the first delivery platform to give all riders free insurance to protect them in case something goes wrong while on the road, and we are constantly looking at new ways to extend our support.

"We plan to introduce free personal safety alarms for all riders in Ireland that they can use in an emergency. We also work closely with the police and authorities to help protect riders and resolve any security issues they face, such as theft."

“We have a dedicated rider team to help rider’s with any concerns that they may have and make sure they feel supported at all times.”

In relation to pay, the company has said that following feedback from riders, it had introduced distance-based fees - this fee structure pays riders more for medium and long distance deliveries, and the majority of fees had "increased."

Meanwhile, Labour senator Marie Sherlock said that the party stands with Deliveroo drivers, adding that the workers are asking for engagement on very basic issues.

Fine Gael senator Mary Seery-Kearney also shared her support for the drivers saying: “They are a lifeline during lockdown.”

