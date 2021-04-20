Deliveries of Johnson and Johnson vaccine to Ireland to resume following EMA’s finding of small chance of rare blood clots

A pharmacist prepares doses of the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

Ireland and other EU countries are to resume getting deliveries of the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.

Around 40,000 doses were due here this month and some deliveries arrived before its roll-out was paused.

Following the assessment of the vaccine by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the makers of the vaccine said they intend to resume deliveries.

The EMA today found there is a possible link between the vaccine and a very small chance of unusual blood clots but its benefits outweigh its risks.

The information leaflet with the vaccine is to be updated to detail this risk.

Following the decision of the EMA, the scientific officer at Johnson and Johnson, Paul Stoffelshief, said it appreciated the rigorous review and shared the goal of "raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of this very rare event to ensure correct diagnosis and treatment".

He added: "We strongly believe in the positive benefits of our single-shot easily transportable Covid-19 vaccine."

Irish-born EMA director Emer Cooke said these vaccines play an immensely important role in combating this pandemic.

Ireland is due to get around 600,000 doses before the end of June.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) here will now examine the EMA’s assessment.

Meanwhile the HSE has said it cannot say if the target to give at least one dose of Covid-19 to 82pc of the adult population by the end of June will be met.

HSE officials also revealed today that scheduled deliveries of AstraZeneca in the next week will be lower than promised.

They were appearing before the Oireachtas Health Committee after the EMA delivered its assessment of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Prof Karina Butler of Niac, which provides guidelines on vaccines, said it will now consider the EMA decision.

She said another report from the European regulator is due at the end of this month giving more detailed information on specific age-related risk.

This is expected to be valuable in deciding if the vaccine should be restricted to specific groups.

Speaking at the committee, Damian McCallion, who is overseeing the vaccination roll-out for the HSE, said it had received information from AstraZeneca yesterday saying supplies will fall short next week.

This could delay the pace of the roll-out to people in their 60s who are currently being offered this vaccine.

The AstraZeneca delivery for this week, due to arrive on Saturday, has been reduced from 45,000 doses to just 9,000, according to the HSE.

Meanwhile another scheduled for Friday, April 30, will also be delayed. A new delivery date is still to be confirmed, it is likely that this batch will arrive on Monday, May 3, three days later than originally planned.

Asked when the target of 250,000 doses administered a week will be met, Mr McCallion said around 140,000 to 160,000 doses will be given this week.

He said: "We were hoping to get to over the 200,000 a week mark in the coming weeks but we just don't have the supply for that at the moment."

He added: "We got information from Pfizer on more vaccine this week but we will have a shortfall in AstraZeneca."

He was replying to Fianna Fáil TD Deputy John Lahart who asked when they could reach the 250,000 a week with "all the winds blowing in your direction".

Mr McCallion said there are various issues around supply and also the need to hold back doses as buffers for second doses.

People aged 60 to 69 will only be offered the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Questioned by Social Democrat TD Róisín Shortall about advice on vaccination for pregnant women, Prof Butler said further guidelines around this are being drawn up.

It is currently recommended for women with underlying conditions but not routinely recommended.

However, there is growing evidence around the vaccine's safety.

She indicated the new guidelines involve examining if pregnant women be singled out as a group for the vaccine because pregnancy is time limited.

HSE clinical director Dr Colm Henry said 95pc of people over 70 will have received a vaccine this week.

Asked about housebound over-70s, he said around 1,600 of this group have been vaccinated so far and around 300 are left.

Prof Butler said they are still examining whether the gap between the first and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna.

A UK report is due out shortly on how this is working there. She said different issues would be taken into account including the availability of vaccines overall.

Online Editors