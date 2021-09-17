Artist Kevin Bohan pictured at his latest installation of work called 'Dublin Holds My Mind' on Bedford Place, Temple Bar as part of Culture night 2021. Picture; Gerry Mooney

The smiles behind the face masks said it all.

It was good to be back. And the only ones more relieved than the audience by the return of Culture Night were the artistic community themselves.

Streets, workshops, galleries, theatres, parks, museums, studios and libraries across Ireland are all bustling with visitors again.

And while crowds might be smaller than other years - the enthusiasm more than made up for it.

Crowd participation was high at a live show at Meeting House Square in Temple Bar by Jerry Fish and children’s author David Rudden who performed a comic and dramatic version of Gulliver’s Travels which had children in stitches, unaccustomed now to live shows.

There was raucous ‘rowing’ of a boat and hands in the air by people of all ages enjoying the novelty of joining in.

Anna Smyth and partner Peter Kinsella had brought their children Lennox (3) and Bowen, nine months.

“They seem to be enjoying it,” said Anna.

For Caitriona Brophy and her mother Maura from Ballinteer in Dublin, it was their first time in town in months, they said.

“We were a bit wary of the crowds but it is fine. We treated ourselves to Burdocks fish and chips so we’re enjoying ourselves,” said Caitriona. “There’s a nice atmosphere around.”

At the amphitheatre in Woodquay, Traveller tinsmiths James Collins and Tom McDonnell were showcasing their craft which is danger of dying out completely.

Passed from father to son down the generations, the craft goes back to the first or second century AD with early examples in the National Museum.

Pavee Point are hoping it can be revived for the modern age amongst the community since items like the jugs and a mug called ‘a ponger’ are becoming increasingly valued by a new generation which recognises their unique worth alongside other Irish crafts.

“It makes the best cup of tea. I don’t use anything else,” declared James.

With 80pc of programme events ‘in-person’ the magical atmosphere in our cultural venues, institutions and communities has returned for one national moment as Ireland and its arts and cultural community has “Come Together Again” for Culture Night 2021, with a programme offering an eclectic mix of 1,200 free events reflecting the diversity of culture in Ireland today.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD said: “Culture Night/Oíche Chultúir has become a significant date in the country’s cultural calendar in the last few years. Tonight gives us a much-needed opportunity to celebrate our rich and diverse culture and arts sector.”

She said it was important to acknowledge that most of the events scheduled are to be held in-person, marking a major turning point in the road to recovery.

“I would like to commend the Arts Council, local authorities and arts groups throughout the country who have, despite continued challenging circumstances, provided a wide ranging and extensive programme of events for us all to enjoy online and in-person.”

Director of the Arts Council, Maureen Kennelly said, “Culture Night is a joyful moment to celebrate our treasured rich and diverse culture and importantly, it is a reminder of all that is available to us year round. Many of the organisations and artists who are taking part in Culture Night are stretching themselves again after a difficult 18 months,” she added.

Across the country, the culturally curious can enjoy a myriad of events with something for all interests. Visit Galway’s Ballyglunin Station Culture Night presented by Three Rings Team for an evening of live performances of zydeco music and an audacious exhibition of unbridled art in all forms. In Cork, Teanga – Tongues sees Julie Goo weave her Irish Language Poetry from her recent debut collection DÁNA (Coiscéim), while Roscommon Arts Centre hosts “Martin Parr – 40 Years of Photography in Ireland”, an exhibition that captures a changing Ireland over the last three decades. Alchemy Music is a very special concert in Wicklow to celebrate some of the county’s finest musicians led by Mary Coughlan on vocals, and Donegal’s An Grianan Theatre presents an evening of events for Culture Night, including the tongue-in-cheek Manny Man Does the History of Ireland on Stage, from the Ice Age all the way to Ireland today in less than 90 minutes.