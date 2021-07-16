Deli assistant position on new WPEP internship scheme appears to be deleted from website after criticism

A deli assistant job, which is one of the first positions to be advertised online under the new Work Placement Experience Programme (WPP), appears to have been deleted following public criticism.

The WPEP is a new Government scheme that pays jobseekers €306 a week to undertake six months of work experience for 30 hours a week. There is no cost to the employer.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy has dubbed the scheme ‘JobBridge 2.0’.

JobBridge was a similar scheme introduced during the recession which was heavily criticised by some for paying too little and not benefiting participants. It was subsequently dismantled in 2016.

Those who are able to apply for the new scheme are jobseekers between the ages of 18 and 65, are currently getting certain social welfare payments, and have been getting these for at least six months.

These qualifying payments include jobseekers allowance, jobseekers benefit, one-parent family payment, and disability allowance.

There are currently around a dozen jobs listed on the JobsIreland.ie portal as part of the WPEP scheme. These include an administrator in a credit union, a stud and racing yard assistant, a car was assistant, an underfloor heating installer assistant, an office assistant, and a hygiene operative in a meat factory.

Dave Murphy, who is part of a campaign against the scheme, and Paul Murphy TD, say these “are all clearly jobs which should be properly paid.”

Paul Murphy added: “Instead the companies are trying to get free labour through this JobBridge 2.0 scheme.

"Rather than paying people to clean cars and flip burgers, these companies want to get the labour free.

“In reality, the existence of this scheme is blocking the creation of real jobs. This is exactly the type of abuse we saw with JobBridge before, and it underlines how this new scheme is shaping up to be the same old exploitation scam.”

Mr Murphy said jobs such as the deli assistant one that appears to have been taken down, “should be immediately removed from the scheme.”

“The only training that seems to be provided here is the normal orientation you’d get when you start any job in a deli or an office,” he added.

“The fact that there isn’t even proper vetting of all placements before they are posted to stop these kinds of positions being put on the scheme shows that his is not really about training, it’s about free labour.

“It is only week one of JobBridge 2.0 and we are already seeing the same kind of exploitation we saw with the old scheme. Instead of these free labour schemes, what we need is investment in a green jobs programme, to create real jobs with decent rates and rights.”

The Department of Social Protection has been contacted by Independent.ie for comment.