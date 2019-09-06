Delays to Irish Rail services as emergency services attend incident

EMERGENCY services are attending an incident on the railway nearby Drumcondra station after a person was found on the line.

It is understood that a man was found on the line at approximately 8.40am this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently attending the scene, where the man is now unresponsive.

Delays to all services through Connolly station are expected after trains were diverted.

"Emergency services are currently attending an incident on the line," said a spokesperson for Irish Rail.

"Docklands station will remain closed until further notice and services are being diverted through to Connolly."

Meanwhile, a garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are currently at scene at an incident at the Railway Line, Drumcondra which occurred this morning.

The Whitworth Road was previously closed and has since been re-opened.

Online Editors