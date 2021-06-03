Delays on red line Luas services this morning 

Passengers are being warned that there will delays to the red line Luas service in Dublin City Centre this morning.

The delays are due to an operational issue.

Luas made the announcement at 6.30 this morning on Twitter and apologised to passengers.

📣Passengers: Please expect delays to Red Line services this morning due to operational issues. We apologize for any inconvenience caused. — Luas (@Luas) June 3, 2021

