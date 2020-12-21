Delays on international posting due to European countries suspending dispatches with UK, warns An Post

An Post is warning customers to expect delays on last-minute international posting.

An Post has warned customers that last-minute post to and from Ireland to the UK and the rest of Europe will be delayed.

This is due to serious disruption to international supply lines via the UK as European countries including Belgium, Sweden and Germany have temporarily suspended all dispatches to Great Britain.

However, all letters and packages previously sent with advised posting dates are on schedule to be delivered by Christmas Eve.

All post sent nationally today and before will also be delivered in the Republic of Ireland in time for Christmas.

Garrett Bridgman, Managing Director of An Post Mails & Parcels said: “We’ll do everything within our power to maintain the flow of incoming and outgoing international mail.

“However, current issues affecting transportation are increasingly outside the control of An Post as more European countries including Belgium, Sweden and Germany - one of our largest incoming mailers – temporarily suspend all dispatches to Great Britain.

“Through planning and early advice on deadline posting dates, we have been able to avoid the delays and disruptions being experienced in other countries as a result of Covid restrictions and unprecedented volumes.”

As Air freight has been impacted this year due to Covid-19, most incoming and outgoing international post is conveyed via ferry to the UK.

According to An Post, while freight is still moving between Britain and Ireland, there are significant delays and long tailbacks with hundreds of container trucks waiting to board ferries.

An Post has also warned customers that changes will apply from early 2021 due to Brexit.

It explained that changes will apply to customers sending and receiving items from the UK, however, this will exclude Northern Ireland.

Speaking about the changes, Mr Bridgeman said: “Our priority is to make the changes as easy as possible for business and personal customers.

"An Post has also been preparing for the single biggest change to the customs regime in the history of the State: the implementation of Customs 2020, the EU programme to enable national customs administrations create and exchange information electronically.

“We have been engaging with business customers for some time and we have a suite of facilities available online and at post offices ready to assist SMEs and personal customers in arranging any necessary electronic customs documentation that might be required.”

