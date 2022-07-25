Delays on DART service to Bray leads to chaos as frustrated passengers force doors open and walk along the tracks

One Twitter used wrote: 'Passengers are boiling, no aircon, you should have planned better and people wouldn’t have to resort to that. Absolutely ridicuous'. File photo

Passengers travelling via DART to the Bray Air Show yesterday were caught up in train delays, leading some to force the doors open and walk along the tracks to make their way to the seaside town.

In a statement, Irish Rail said yesterday’s 1.45pm Connolly/Bray train was forced to stop on its approach to Bray.

It suspended services through Bray and apologised to customers for the “delay and upset caused”.

“A southbound DART was awaiting a clear platform at Bray before proceeding into the station, when a number of people forced open doors and walked on the track.

“This dangerous act means trains have to be stopped in both directions while our staff and gardaí clear trespassers from the line.”

Some passengers wrote on social about issues with air conditioning on board. One Twitter user said: “Passengers are boiling, no aircon, you should have planned better and people wouldn’t have to resort to that. Absolutely ridiculous.”