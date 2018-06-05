News Irish News

Delays for train commuters after signal fault at Bray

The Signal Fault has been rectified, but commuters face delays up to 20 minutes

Morning commuters are experiencing delays after a signal fault at Bray this morning.

Full DART services have resumed, but are subject to delays of up to 20 minutes after the signal fault was rectified this morning.

Irish Rail warned on Twitter this morning that; "DART services operating between Dalkey and Howth/Malahide only with delays due to a major signal fault at Bray. Dublin Bus are honouring tickets."

Within the hour, the transportation service posted an update stating: "Signal Fault at Bray has been rectified.

"Full DART services have resumed subject to delays of up to 20mins."

