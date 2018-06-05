Delays for train commuters after signal fault at Bray

Full DART services have resumed, but are subject to delays of up to 20 minutes after the signal fault was rectified this morning.

Irish Rail warned on Twitter this morning that; "DART services operating between Dalkey and Howth/Malahide only with delays due to a major signal fault at Bray. Dublin Bus are honouring tickets."

Within the hour, the transportation service posted an update stating: "Signal Fault at Bray has been rectified.