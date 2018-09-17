Rail services from Dublin were disrupted for a time this morning after a fight broke out on the Dublin to Newbridge train.

Delays for Monday morning commuters after fight breaks out on train

Gardai were called when two passengers started to verbally and physically assault each other on the 6.35am service from Heuston Station.

Not long into the journey the train driver became aware of the attack and he used his radio to contact the rail control centre.

Gardai were then alerted and the train pulled in to the station at Clondalkin/Fonthill.

The argument between the pair, who were exhibiting signs of substance abuse or addiction, continued while gardai were en-route to the station.

But the two fighting passengers got off the train and left the station before gardai arrived.

"The train was delayed for around half an hour so customers were accommodated on different services to and from Hazelhatch," said an Irish Rail spokeswoman.

It is understood there were not many passengers on the train when the fight broke out as it was traveling from Dublin to Kildare against the morning commuter flow into the capital.

Online Editors