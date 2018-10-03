Services in and out of Heuston Station were temporarily suspended this evening after a "drunk woman fell on the track".

Delays at Heuston Station after 'drunk woman fell on track'

A spokesperson for Irish Rail said emergency services are currently at the scene.

Services are now back up and running but passengers are warned to expect delays of up to 15 minutes.

"Due to trespassing on the line, services in and out of Heuston are temporarily suspended," Irish Rail said in a statement earlier.

Online Editors