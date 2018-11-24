There are knock-on delays to many flights at Dublin airport this morning after flight operations were suspended for almost an hour this morning.

Delays at Dublin Airport after all flight operations suspended for a time due to radar failure

An issue with the radar system meant no departures were permitted and inbound flights were forced to divert.

The issue with the system has been resolved and it is now ‘back up and running’, according to a Dublin Airport spokesperson.

Intending passengers are urged to check with their airline for an update on the status of their flight.

