Delays and cancellations at Irish airports after UK air traffic control hit by ‘network-wide failure’

Flights in and out of Irish airports are experiencing delays and cancellations due to air traffic control issues in the UK.

Dublin Airport, operated by the DAA, released a statement today and urged passengers to pay close attention to any online updates.

“Air Traffic Control issues in the UK today are resulting in delays and cancellations to some flights into and out of Dublin Airport,” a spokesperson said.

"We advise all passengers due to travel today to check the status of their flight with their airline in advance of travelling.”

Cork Airport is also experiencing some delays as a result of the issue.

A spokesperson said: “Air Traffic Control issues in the UK today are resulting in delays to some flights into and out of Cork Airport.

“We advise all passengers due to travel today to check the status of their flight with their airline in advance of travelling.”

A spokesperson for Ireland West Airport Knock said: “As a result of Air Traffic Control issues in the UK, passengers are advised to expect delays and disruption to some flights.

"Passengers due to travel today are advised to check the status of their flight with their respective airline in advance of travelling.”

Shannon Airport also released a statement on the matter today, it said: “Due to air traffic control technical issues in the UK today, some flights in and out of Shannon Airport will be affected.

“Passengers are advised to check their flight status directly with the airline in advance of travelling.”

Aer Lingus said due to this issue, “which is outside of its control”, there are “severe restrictions” on all flights into the UK and flying over UK airspace today.

“We would ask you to check the status of your flight before coming to the airport today as delays and cancellations are likely,” a spokesperson said.

"If your flight is cancelled, you will receive a further message from our team. Thank you for your co-operation and understanding.”

UK airspace has been hit by a network-wide failure for air traffic control systems, a British airline has said.

Loganair warned customers on X, formally known as Twitter, that flights may be subject to delays due to the outage.

In a statement, the Glasgow-based airline said: “There has been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems this morning.

“Although we are hopeful of being able to operate most intra-Scotland flights on the basis of local co-ordination and with a minimum of disruption, north-south and international flights maybe subject to delays.

“If you are flying with us today, please check our website for the latest information about your flight before setting off for the airport.”

This comes at the end of a bank holiday weekend in the UK and a busy day for travel.

In a statement, National Air Traffic Services (NATS), which provides air traffic control services in the UK, said: “We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety.

“Engineers are working to find and fix the fault. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

It did not give an estimate of how long it would take to fix the problem, or what had caused it.