Delay in schools reopening would allow families to take a holiday, Dáil told

A DELAY in schools reopening after coronavirus restrictions would allow families to take a holiday in Ireland, the Dáil has been told.

Fine Gael TD Frank Feighan said the possibility of schools reopening "a little later in September" should be considered to allow families to take a break as the badly-hit tourism industry re-opens.

He said that there may be a six or seven weeks "window of opportunity" for people to take a holiday in Ireland as hospitality businesses re-open later in the summer and into September.

Mr Feighan said they may not have capacity to cater for everyone in late August.

He suggested it's time to look at delaying the reopening of schools until later in September to allow families "that well-earned break they need".

Education Minister Joe McHugh said that the reopening of schools is scheduled for September and will be on the basis of advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) on social distancing and transport issues.

He said he won't get into a discussion on the summer holidays and when they should happen

