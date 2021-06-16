Delay in a 100pc mica redress scheme is causing ‘mental torture’ for homeowners, FF meeting told

The delay in a 100pc mica redress scheme is causing “mental torture” for homeowners, a private Fianna Fáil meeting has been told.

Mayo TD and former Minister Dara Calleary told the parliamentary party meeting tonight that the Government should sort the redress scheme “before summer”.

Sources said that Deputy Calleary made an urgent appeal to the Taoiseach, saying that not implementing a 100pc redress scheme for homeowners is causing them “mental torture”.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin made a firm commitment to deal with the issue “once and for all”, party sources said.





He told the meeting that there is “no excuse” for putting defective blocks on to the market pace.

“It is devastating to witness the impact on families,” Mr Martin told the meeting.

“Families have waited too long.”

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConologue, as well as Senators Lisa Chambers, Niall Blaney and Timmy Dooley expressed their concerns for the mica scandal.

Meanwhile, sources also said Mr Martin told the party meeting that June is the “biggest month” yet in regards to the vaccine rollout, with 340,000 people being vaccinated per week.

The registration portal for 30 to 39 year olds will open “ in the next day or two”, he said.

Despite concerns with the Delta variant, Mr Martin remained positive that reopening in July will proceed as planned, with indoor dining and international travel set to return.

He said that the public has been “very cooperative” and that the Government needs to recognise their efforts.