Deirdre Jacob's case re-classified as murder investigation after new information received

The Deirdre Jacob's missing person's case has been upgraded to a murder investigation 20 years after she disappeared.

Deirdre Jacob was last seen on the 28th July 1998 near her home, at Roseberry, Newbridge, Co Kildare at around 3pm.

There has been a 20-year investigation into Deirdre’s disappearance during which significant enquiries were carried out to establish her whereabouts and to investigate the circumstances in which she disappeared.

As a result of new information being received, gardai have re-classified the Deirdre Jacob investigation from a missing person investigation to a murder investigation.

Investigators now believe she was murdered on the day or in the days after she vanished.

The murder investigation is being conducted by Gardai from the Kildare Garda District with the support of the Serious Crime Review Team.

An incident room has been set up at Kildare Garda Station.

Speaking today at Naas Garda Station, Chief Superintendent Brian Sutton said

"Deirdre Jacob was 18 years of age when she was last seen on 28th July 1998 as she walked to her home in Newbridge, Co Kildare. She was a young woman starting off her life, who had just completed one year at St Mary’s University, Twickenham, London.

"Deirdre had enjoyed her life in London and was looking forward to returning to college that September when her life was taken away on or after the 28th July 1998."

The investigation team are following a number of lines of enquiry and progress is being made on the investigation.

"I wish to appeal to any person with information in relation to the murder of Deirdre Jacob to come forward, particularly persons who have not come forward in the past", he added.

