Defence Minister Paul Kehoe targeted by protesters at his home

The Fine Gael minister, his wife and three young children were forced to evacuate their home in Enniscorthy today after protesters appeared outside.

A video posted by the group saw a spokesman cite homelessness, housing and health lists among the reasons for targeting the minister at his home.

The protest is the latest in a series of similar demonstrations at the homes of ministers and various officials.

Health Minister Simon Harris , Education Minister Richard Bruton and Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy have all been subject to similar protests.

Mr Harris previously revealed that he believed protesters had found his house by following his wife and baby home from a walk.

The protests have been widely condemned across the political spectrum.

A garda spokeswoman said: ”Gardaí attended the scene of a protest outside a house in Enniscorthy today at approximately 1.45pm.

“Protestors have left the scene peacefully and enquiries will be carried out.”

A spokesman for Mr Kehoe said the minister and his family are grateful to gardaí for their assistance.

Online Editors