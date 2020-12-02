Defence Forces use theme park technology to control virus

ELITE Defence Forces units are testing wearable tracking devices developed for theme parks to minimise Covid-19 risks as they undertake critical training regimes and UN deployments.

The 'smart' wristband enables troops to be tracked, monitored and even allows for social-distancing warnings to be issued.

The Defence Forces have utilised the technology in a bid to mitigate Covid-19 risks as troops undertake training regimes and prepare to deploy on overseas United Nations missions.

Developed by Cork software technology firm Digisoft and leisure technology provider Accesso, the 'smart' wristband offers military units the most effective way to manage Covid-19 protocols amongst large numbers of personnel.

The 'smart' wristband, ProximityBand, uses proven wearable technology developed initially for amusement parks and re-adopted for Covid-19 mitigation purposes.

It uses Bluetooth connectivity to identify, measure and track interactions between wearers in a GDPR compliant manner to a secure administrator information hub. The patented wristband also provides social distancing guidance via on-screen and vibration alerts in the workplace.

Initially trialled with members of the 96th Cadet Class in the Curragh, the personnel have already been deployed to assist the HSE in fighting Covid-19 as contact tracers.

The technology was subsequently rolled-out to overseas units undergoing pre-deployment isolation requirements in both Kilworth Camp and Coolmoney Camp. After the successful testing, the 62nd Infantry Group deployed to the UNDOF mission in Syria in October.

The 117th Infantry Battalion recently deployed to UNIFIL in Lebanon.

Lt Bryan Dwyer, Engineer Officer with the 117th Battalion, said the technology was a major asset.

“The goal is to ensure that as a group, we are as close to risk free from Covid-19 as possible as we enter the mission area and are fully operational to carry out our peacekeeping mission on arrival."

"For the individual user, our soldiers, it provides useful feedback including behaviour modification alerts to maintain two metre separation distance during the isolation phase as well as updates on the number of close contacts made during the period of isolation.”

Brigadier General Brian Cleary, Commander of the Defence Forces Joint Task Force on Covid-19, said it was a trial with potentially enormous benefits.

"In assisting to trial this technology, we are assisting with innovation, providing a test bed and trying all avenues to mitigate risk."

Digisoft chief executive Fearghal Kelly said they were delighted with their Defence Forces link-up.

“We are very proud that we have had the opportunity to partner with the Defence Forces on this project and in turn help to manage Covid-19 in the force. This partnership has proved hugely successful for both parties and we look forward to rolling out this technology further.”

