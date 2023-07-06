Defence Forces sex abuse investigation will be full-scale Tribunal of Inquiry

The Women of Honour group has welcomed indications from Tanaiste Micheal Martin that there will be a full public inquiry into the Defence Forces - but said it wants to know "exactly what that means".

The support group for former and current female Defence Force members who allege they were abused in the military has been calling for a tribunal of inquiry.

Mr Martin, who is also Minister for Defence, indicated he will recommend that the statutory inquiry is carried out in public.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a meeting with the Tanaiste, the group said the tribunal would be a "pointless exercise" without widening the terms of reference.

Spokeswoman Diane Byrne said: "We've always been adamant that a full public tribunal of inquiry was what was necessary.

"Otherwise, anything that was short of transparency and full public accountability was just not going to work."

Asked how the group will engage with the inquiry if the terms of reference are not expanded, Ms Byrne said: "It depends where everything lands.

Earlier, Mr Martin said the investigation should take the form of a tribunal of inquiry with public hearings rather than a behind-closed-doors commission of inquiry.

Mr Martin revealed his intended course of action in bringing a memo to Government next week.

In opting for a Tribunal, Mr Martin conceded: “It will be a number of years here before this work concludes".

A Commission of Investigation, which has been the alternative, could have been a faster and cheaper process for taxpayer.

Tribunals have proven expensive and of prolonged duration, in part because witness called to public hearings invariably resort to legal representation, the cost of which is almost always saddled on the taxpayer.

Mr Martin – who is also the Minister of Defence, while simultaneously holding the Foreign Affairs brief -- told the Dáil this afternoon: “It is absolutely essential that it is a catalyst for change in the future.”

He said he believed the Tribunal could possibly hold a number of “in camera” sessions, which would be held privately.

This was for the reason that some victims were not keen that their “subject matter” – allegations of being sexually abused – would be held in public.

But he indicated that he was deciding against a Commission of Investigation because a lot of its work would be “very much secret” and conducted behind closed doors.

The Women of Honour were opposed to a Commission because the Defence Forces disciplinary investigations into their complaints of sex abuse had also been carried out behind closed doors with no public sessions.