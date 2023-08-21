Defence Forces personnel march over 200km from Dublin to Galway for charities

Defence Forces members as they set out on their march this morning.

Seven members of the Defence Forces have started a march of over 200km from Dublin to Galway today in aid of ONE and the Irish Cancer Society.

The trek will see the group march 216km across the country over four days to raise awareness and essential funds. The group are well on their way to reaching a donation target of €6,000 just hours after the march began.

Irish Army personnel Martin Moules, David Bates, Darren McCarthy, Jonathan Santamaria, Peter Scully, Fran Fitzhenry, and Peter McCardle set off from Dublin at 6am on Monday morning.

The team marching from Dublin will be supported on the way by their fellow members of the Defence Forces. Members and volunteers from ONE will greet the group in Dublin, Mullingar, Athlone and Galway.

Their route will take them through Blanchardstown, Leixlip, Maynooth, Kilcock and Enfield before moving through Mullingar, Mote, Athlone and over the hills of Athenry.

They are expected to arrive at the Renmore Barracks in Galway on Thursday evening.

ONE is an Irish veterans’ charity offering support to ex-service personnel including housing, professional counselling and services for homeless and struggling veterans.

The Irish Cancer Society works to transform the lives of people affected by cancer through advocacy, support and research.

ONE CEO and Defence Forces veteran Cormac Kirwan said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been chosen as one of this year’s charities. All in ONE have a huge admiration and respect for the group to undertake such a challenge.”

“We wish each and every one of them the greatest success and thank them for all their efforts. Without the continued support of all of our donors, we would not be able to fund our vital services for struggling veterans in need,” he said.

Members of the public are encouraged to make donations online while the participants make their journey along the route. All proceeds will be divided evenly between the two charities.