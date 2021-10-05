Defence Forces can be no ‘hiding ground’ for sexual abuse and harassment of women, Pdforra chief says

The union that represents thousands of Defence Force personnel has said that serious allegations of sexual assault and abuse need to be addressed if the organisation is to retain women.

Gerard Guinan, the general secretary of Pdforra, has also said that the military "can be no hiding ground" for the behaviour recently outlined in the accounts of serving and retired female personnel.

The stories from the Women of Honour were told last month in an RTÉ Radio documentary by broadcaster Katie Hannon and detailed allegations of sexism, bullying, sexual assault and rape over the course of three decades.

Defence Minister Simon Coveney has pledged to formally investigate the claims with an independent external review to be established.

Speaking at the union's annual conference Mr Guinan said that he was "shocked and appalled" at the accounts given by the women, some of whom he knows personally and who have been supported by Pdforra.

"I was shocked to hear their stories. I think that there is no place in the Defence Forces for the conduct that was described and Pdforra was appalled at the stories that they told," he said.

"If we are to retain women in the Defence Forces these incidents have to be addressed, and addressed to the fullest extent.

"There can be no hiding ground for this type of behaviour within the Defence Forces."

The revelations are among a range of issues set to be discussed in Kerry this week among delegates of the union which represents 6,500 members of the country's frontline Defence Force personnel.

It will also deal with the administration of complaints, pay, contracts, and being affiliated with the Irish Congress of Trade Unions.

Defence Minister Simon Coveney and President Michael D Higgins are also expected to address the conference at the Gleneagle INEC Arena in Killarney this week.

A total of 120 delegates from across the country, representing all branches of the Defence Forces, will attend the three-day event which began on Tuesday.

It is taking place amid the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and what is described as a "severe crisis" in recruitment and retention of personnel, with numbers currently around 1,000 below established figures.

In the past five years there has been a net loss of approximately 500 personnel, and this trend is expected to continue if the issues aren't addressed.

"This personnel deficiency is simply not sustainable," Mr Guinan said.

"Members of the Defence Forces have contributed significantly to the national effort with members being engaged in ambulance work, swabbing, testing, and tracing, logistical management, deployed to quarantine centres and in some instances deployed to private nursing homes. They have made an outstanding contribution during this pandemic.

"Furthermore, our members who assisted the HSE following the Cyber-attack have continued performing their normal internal and external security functions," Mr Guinan said.

He added that there have been well publicised issues within the Naval Service while there are also "significant shortfalls" in the Air Corps.

Mr Guinan said there are also increasing shortfalls at Corporal and Sergeant rank which is impacting on the work-life balance of members.

“This conference especially affords us an opportunity to highlight the severe deficiencies in numbers, which is impacting on our members and their families all around the country," Mr Guinan added.