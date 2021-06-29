Defence Force officers paint ‘utterly depressing, bleak’ picture of retention crisis

Former Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said he is dismayed by the “very bleak and pessimistic” submission made by a representative body for commissioned officers in the Defence Forces which highlighted the retention crisis they are facing.

“I can’t but remark on the very bleak and pessimistic picture that’s been painted for us,” he said as chairman of the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence which heard a submission from the Representative Association of Commissioned Officers (Raco).

Raco described an “almost irreversible” decline in the membership of the Defence Forces due to poor pay and conditions.

“Pretty damning”, ”utterly depressing”, “absolutely horrifying” and “disturbing”, is how other committee members described their reaction to the submission by RACO general secretary Comdt Conor King.

He said the last decade has witnessed a “slow decline to the point where it’s almost irreversible” of both new recruits and current members leaving the Defence Forces.

“We ask ourselves, have we reached the bottom yet?,” he told the committee, noting how only 8,200 members of the force’s 8,500 current members can be deployed on active missions due to lack of sufficient training.

He pointed out that almost a quarter (24pc) of members have served for five years or less.

“The greatest challenge to the Defence Forces today is simply staffing its appointments, particularly at the middle ranking officer and NCO level. It has been demonstrated beyond a shadow of doubt that we cannot hope to recruit our way out of this retention crisis,” he said in a statement to the committee.

“Since 2016 the organisation has inducted 3,116 personnel while losing 3,679 (41pc of the average strength for those five years). This rate of churn has also led to a crippling recruitment effort, delivered by our members, with inadequate supports.”

Citing an exit survey, he said 30pc of retiring Defence Forces members would not recommend a career in the Defence Forces to family or friends while more than a third (34pc) would “only do so with significant improvements in conditions”.

He added that 79pc of members who joined after 2013 are planning to leave well before their mandatory retirement age due to the lack of a supplementary pension. Many are leaving mid-career and taking up positions with the civil service so that they can earn a decent pension upon retirement, he added.

“I know 10 captains who have gone to the civil service in the past year,” he told the committee.

As well as issues with pensions, the workload of many serving members is leading to significant levels of burnt-out with many working 60 to 80 hour weeks with no provision for overtime payments, he said.

Yet unlike other workers, members of the Defence Forces are not subject to the terms of the State’s Working Time Directive which sets out maximum hours of work. He said RACO has sought engagement with the Department of Defence on this issue but to no avail.

“This is a health and safety issue. These are loyal and proud people but the sense of burnout, frustration and sadness is palpable,” he said.

No extra funding or resources have been allocated to the Defence Forces over the past 15 months as members were drafted in to assist the HSE with Covid-19 contact tracing, testing and vaccinations, the committee heard.

“I would like to acknowledge the phenomenal efforts of all of our members who continue to put their shoulders to the wheel for the State during the pandemic response, and in their normal day-to-day roles,” he said.

"From testing, tracing, vaccination and logistical support to the HSE, they have all truly done the nation proud, and are owed a debt of gratitude, not just flattery. They truly embody the versatile and steadfast insurance policy that the Defence Forces provides to the State.”