Defamation case fees contribute to 33pc decline in Goffs pre-tax profits to €1.53m

THE legal fees incurred in defending the reputation of Goffs and its executives in a “scurrilous defamation case” last year contributed to pre-tax profits declining by 33pc to €1.53m.

That is according to chairman of bloodstock sales firm Goffs, Eimear Mulhern, who also stated that other one-off expenditure contributed to the decline in pre-tax profit in the 12 months to the end of March this year.In July of last year, James Carney made an apology in the High Court to Goffs concerning “defamatory posts” on social media he made over the 2011 sale of a horse, ‘Sensational Sema’, in which he had an interest.

The proceedings taken by Goffs against Mr Carney were resolved at the High Court following the court apology from Mr Carney of Main Street, Arklow, Co Wicklow.

In her report attached to the annual financial statements for Robert J Goff & Co, Ms Mulhern stated that the other one-off costs arose from fees associated with a 50-bedroom hotel development and an increase in debtor provision in view of what she called, “the unprecedented economic conditions”.

Goffs has consistently paid out dividends to its shareholders in recent years, paying out €366,000 last year and €566,000 in 2018.

However, Ms Mulhern has told shareholders, “given the unprecedented times we find ourselves and in order to preserve cash in the company, your board has deemed it prudent to recommend that no dividend be paid this year”.

The daughter of former Taoiseach Charlie Haughey stated that 2019 was “another satisfactory year” for Goffs as ring turnover increased by 5pc to €174.73m across 25 auctions.

Sales were boosted by the sale of four millionaire yearlings – including Galileo, who fetched €3m at Goffs’s 2019 Orby Sale.

In his report, group CEO of Goffs Henry Beeby warns that the company “may have some difficult decisions to make, some of which could have short-term negative consequences” in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Beeby has told shareholders, “We will approach each of them in a calm way and always take account of what is best for the wider industry rather than short-term sectoral interests, including our own.” Mr Beeby further states that he does not see any sale being straightforward for the time being due to Covid.

The long-serving CEO states that the year is proving challenging in a way that no one could have foreseen but that Goffs is well placed to adapt and react.

On the Covid impact, a note in the accounts states notwithstanding the uncertainty, the directors are confident that the group will retain a strong, well funded and liquid balance sheet.

Goffs’ net revenues increased by 3pc from €16.95m to €17.48m in the 12 months to the end of March this year.

Staff costs increased from €5.14m to €5.29m as numbers employed remained at the same level at 92. The staff costs include pay to directors, which last year increased from €1.15m to €1.22m. Key management personnel were last year paid €2.87m.

At the end of March, Goffs had shareholder funds totalling €32.2m including accumulated profits of €16.9m.

