There have been reports that deer on the road are causing delays on the M11 and M50.

The animals are on the M11 northbound between junction five (Bray) and the M50.

The TII Motorway Traffic Control Centre has warned road users to be careful after the deer were spotted on the M50 northbound near junction 17.

Live Drive, Dublin City FM’s live traffic update show, said: “We've had several reports of a deer by the M11 northbound between J5 (Bray) and the M50.”